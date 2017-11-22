Kiwi men lose confidence in their parking ability - AA

Wednesday, 22 November, 2017 - 09:51

Despite men losing some confidence in their parking over the last year, they still rank their own driving ability far higher than they do their partner’s.

The 2017 AA Insurance Drivers Survey, which asked 1,014 Kiwis to rate their own parking and driving ability, found that while 93 per cent of men rated themselves as confident- parkers last year (vs 78 per cent of women), only 89 per cent felt as confident this year. Women remained the same.

"There may be several reasons behind a decrease in confidence by male drivers such as age, the number of cars now on the road, or less time spent driving," says Amelia Macandrew, Customer Relations Manager, AA Insurance. "This year’s survey showed a drop in the number of Kiwis who drive every day (from 75 per cent in 2016 to 68 per cent in 2017), with more now driving only a few times a week (from 19 per cent to 24 per cent). This could be the result of a change of lifestyle, work habits or an uptake in public transport."

"Overall, the majority of drivers surveyed (83 per cent) thought they were capable parkers, regardless of gender," says Amelia Macandrew. "Although interestingly, the percentage of drivers who thought they could do with some improvement increased to 15 per cent from last year’s 10 per cent."

One AA Insurance customer, who may need some improvement, was backing out of a carpark when her shoe got caught on the accelerator. She hit two cars and continued through the wall of a fast food restaurant. Her comprehensive policy meant all three vehicles, as well as her liability for the property damage, were covered for $32,500.

Partner’s ability

Yet, when asked how they would rate their partner’s overall ability behind the wheel, only 15% of men rated their partners as excellent, compared to more than double those who rated themselves as excellent (36%). Conversely, women rated their partner’ ability 10% higher than their own at 38% and 28% respectively.

Driving ability

Interestingly the gap between how men and women rate their own driving ability is closing. While men lost a little confidence this year - dropping from 96 to 94 per cent - women gained a lot more - rising from 78 to 92 per cent.

Although regardless of their confidence, male drivers were the most likely to have had an accident; 71 per cent of men surveyed said they had had an accident while driving a car, compared to 64 per cent of women.

"These types of accidents remind us that no matter what your level of confidence, accidents can and do happen, and that the costs associated with them can be hefty," continues Amelia. "No matter how careful you are behind the wheel, you can’t control what other drivers do, so it really pays to have some form of insurance to protect your vehicle, as well as your back pocket."

What to do in the event of an accident:

- Check that everybody involved in the collision is okay and call the emergency services if necessary

- Move the vehicle(s) out of traffic if it’s safe to do so

- Keep a pen and paper in the car for writing down details

- Take a picture of the damage to both cars with a camera or your phone

- Make sure you get the other driver’s correct registration number, name and contact number or address details

- Contact your insurer and provide as much information as you can

- Don’t try to settle the claim yourself - leave it to your insurer

Breakdown of statistics from the 2017 AA Insurance Drivers Survey

Parking

83% of Kiwis rated themselves as confident in their parking ability (89% men vs 78% women)

39% of men considered their parking ability to be excellent, compared to 24% of women

15% of Kiwis thought they could do with some improvement in their parking skills

2% of Kiwis avoided some types of car parks altogether such as parallel parks

Driving

93% of Kiwis rated themselves as confident in their driving ability (94% men vs 92% women)

36% of men considered their driving ability to be excellent, compared to 28% of women

68% of Kiwis drive every day (75% in 2016)

24% of Kiwis drive a few times a week (19% in 2016)

31% of Kiwis drive once a week (2% in 2016)

Partner’s ability

82% of Kiwis rated their partner’s driving ability to be excellent or pretty good

15% of men rated their partner’s ability as excellent vs 38% women

18% said their partner’s ability could do with improvement

692 Kiwis in the survey were in relationships

Accidents

67% of Kiwis have had an accident while driving (71% men vs 64% women)

-Confidence is based on a driver’s self-rating of ‘excellent’ or ‘pretty good’ for their ability to drive and park a car.