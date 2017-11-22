Hamilton Police investigating aggravated robbery

Wednesday, 22 November, 2017 - 10:20

Hamilton Police are asking for assistance to identify those responsible for the aggravated robbery of a Hamilton dairy on Saturday 18 November.

Two offenders entered the dairy on Bader Street at around 7.50pm, armed with weapons. They assaulted the shopkeeper before leaving the store with a quantity of tobacco.

If you have information which could help us identify these offenders, please contact Detective Constable Mike O'Neil on 07 858 6200.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.