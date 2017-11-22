MBS lecturer named 'best' on Auckland campus

Wednesday, 22 November, 2017 - 10:36

It was third time lucky for a Massey University senior tutor at the Albany Students’ Association Lecturer of the Year Awards, held last week.

Simon Cope, from the Massey Business School, took out the top prize, being named "lecturer of the year" at the awards, which have been held annually since 2005. He also won the top award for his college for the third time.

The association also awarded trophies to the winning lecturers from each of the colleges on the Auckland campus, along with this year’s advocacy accolades, at the lunchtime function.

More than 165 lecturers were nominated for the awards, with all nominees receiving a Lecturer of the Year ribbon and feather to acknowledge their achievement.

Photos from the luncheon can be viewed on the association’s Facebook page .

The full list of winners:

2017 Lecturer of the Year

Simon Cope

College of Health: Dr Judy Thomas

College of Humanities and Social Sciences: Dr Peter Cannon

College of Sciences: Dr Mikael Boulic

Massey Business School: Simon Cope

Advocacy Accolades

The Tower Award: Jonathan Elms

Judges’ comments: For being able to communicate the essentials required to learn and understand. Always a beacon of inspiration and insight, his teaching lights student enthusiasm to extraordinary levels. Learning with Jonathan is never a gamble - his students always come out as winners.

The Xena Award: Zoe Port

Judges’ comments: There is nothing hit and miss when being taught by Zoe, nor is there anything to fear. Her teaching is legendary and her skills formidable. She is a knowledgeable warrior princess for her students and has all the right moves to combat boredom.

The Mark Todd Award: Gabriel Eweje

Judges’ comments: Gabriel's classes are experiential events that students never want to miss. He is able to harness his enthusiasm and skill for what is indeed 'no faults' teaching. In the academic arena, Gabriel does not merely walk the course but, instead, he clears all learning and teaching requirements without a hitch.

The Hokey Pokey Award: Jane Marshall

Judges’ comments: Jane has the tried and true recipe for keeping students interested and learning. Smooth and accessible teaching packed with solid but bite-sized chunks of information. She's sweet as...no wonder Jane's everybody's favourite.

The Tui Award: Jane Parker

Judges’ comments: Extremely personable, Jane provides a complicated mix of opinion and perspective that students are always happy to listen to. Subtle, nuanced and occasionally strident teaching ensures students have the necessary academic vocabulary and voice to stay in tune with the demands of future employment priorities and demands.

ASA Appreciation Award

An annual award given to an outstanding and well-deserving general staff member: Liz Eckhoff

Judges’ comments: In grateful appreciation and recognition for your genuine dedication to students at Massey Auckland and a willingness to be of assistance at all times.