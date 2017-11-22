Land purchase unlocks opportunities for Avondale town centre

Wednesday, 22 November, 2017 - 10:57

A site that has been vacant for 15 years has been purchased to support the regeneration of Avondale’s town centre.

The site, on the corner of Great North Road and Racecourse Parade, has been purchased by the city’s regeneration agency Panuku Development Auckland.

Whau Local Board Chair Tracy Mulholland says that securing the site unlocks significant opportunities for the upgrade of the town centre. "The site will be incorporated into the plan to enliven the town centre which will introduce new open spaces, the development of a community facility and implementation of a retail strategy that will attract new businesses," says Mulholland.

Panuku Chief Operating Officer David Rankin says the site has been identified for mixed use development that will really boost activity in the town centre and lead the town’s regeneration. "We will be working closely with the local board and the Avondale community to explore interim uses for the site that could include ‘pop-up’ retail and community activities," says Rankin.