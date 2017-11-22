Total hosing ban for Woodville and Pahiatua, effective immediately

Wednesday, 22 November, 2017 - 11:16

Tararua District Council has been advised by Horizons Regional Council of a cyanobacteria alert in the Mangatainoka River and have begun weekly testing. In addition, river levels have started to drop due to warmer weather. Council is adopting a prudent approach to water source management and has commenced drawing water solely from the bore.

These conditions, combined with the current lack of water storage for Pahiatua, have meant water restrictions must be put in place with immediate effect. WOODVILLE

Tararua District Council advises Woodville residents that water flows in the Mangapapa Stream have dropped significantly over the last week. With the Woodville water storage project still not complete, there is an immediate need to conserve water.

A total hosing ban has come into effect immediately for both Pahiatua and Woodville.

Residents are advised that garden sprinklers, unattended water systems, soak hoses, and hand-held hoses CANNOT BE USED. The ban also means no cleaning cars, washing houses or windows and no refilling of swimming pools. Council is monitoring water conditions regularly and will continue to update residents through the website and Facebook.

