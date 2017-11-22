QLDC notifies intent to grant lease to Ngai Tahu Tourism

Wednesday, 22 November, 2017 - 11:22

QLDC Chief Executive Mike Theelen said the proposal would allow Ngāi Tahu Tourism to lease part of the new Lakeview recreation reserve to develop and operate a high quality, premium hot pool and day spa facility in Queenstown.

"In October the Council resolved to progress development at the Lakeview site. This proposal offers an opportunity to establish an anchor activity within the precinct and would appeal to locals as well as visitors," Mr Theelen said.

"Notifying our intention kick starts a public process and we encourage anyone interested in the proposal to take a look at the information online and make a submission," he said.

A final decision on whether to grant the reserve lease will be made by the Full Council once all submissions and a hearings panel recommendation has been considered.

Anyone can make a submission on the proposed lease by 22 December.

A hearing will be held on Monday 19 February 2018.