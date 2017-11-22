Leading publisher joins Massey University Press board

Wednesday, 22 November, 2017 - 11:36

One of New Zealand’s most experienced and successful publishers has joined the Editorial Board of Massey University Press.

Kevin Chapman has worked in book publishing for more than thirty years, in New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States and Australia. He has worked in general trade publishing and book packaging, and prior to starting Upstart Press was managing director of Hachette New Zealand (previously Hodder Moa Beckett) for more than fifteen years. Mr Chapman has been heavily involved in publishing industry activities for many years, including as a former president of Publishers Association of New Zealand.

"We are so delighted that Kevin has agreed to join our board," says Massey University Press Board chair Asssociate Professor Anna Brown. "He brings enormous business acumen, a love for publishing and great energy and enthusiasm to the board table, and will assist us in building further on the impressive achievements of this new Press."

"I have always had an interest in academic publishing," says Mr Chapman. "And as an alumnus I think that I can offer some value to a university for which I have a great affection."

Massey University Press was established in 2015. Its publisher, Nicola Legat, former publishing director of Random House New Zealand, came on board in August 2015. The press will have published thirty-two books by the end of the year. It also publishes for Te Papa Press, under an agreement between Massey University and Te Papa.