Northern Corridor decision confirmed

Wednesday, 22 November, 2017 - 11:52

An independent Board of Inquiry appointed to consider an application by the New Zealand Transport Agency, has released its final decision giving approval to the Auckland-based Northern Corridor Improvements proposal.

The approval gives the green light to construction of the last link of Auckland’s Western Ring Route, providing an alternative route from South Auckland to the North Shore.

The new road will create an uninterrupted motorway-to-motorway connection along the Western Ring Route - the Hobsonville, Northwestern and Southwestern Motorways (SHs18, 16 and 20) - between Albany and Manukau to the south, upgrading the Upper Harbour Highway to a motorway, and extending the Northern Busway from Constellation Drive to the Albany park-and-ride station.

Download the final decision and report: http://www.epa.govt.nz/Resource-management/nci/Pages/default.aspx