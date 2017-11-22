'Future scientists' get their taste of chemistry at BASF Kids' Lab

Wednesday, 22 November, 2017 - 13:09

Students from five primary schools across Auckland will don their safety goggles and head to the science labs at the University of Auckland for the annual BASF Kids’ Lab program from 22 - 23 November 2017.

Locally organised in partnership with The University of Auckland, BASF will give primary school children a hands-on experience conducting safe, colourful chemistry experiments, under the supervision of a team of scientists from the University at Kids’ Lab.

Set to spark the imagination of young students through a variety of simple, fun science experiments, BASF Kids’ Lab has been developed to encourage an interest in science from a young age.

"This year marks the 20th anniversary of BASF Kids’ Lab worldwide. By conducting fun-filled, interactive and safe experiments, children will be able to gain a basic understanding of how chemistry plays an important role in our daily lives," said BASF Australia and New Zealand’s Chairman and Managing Director, David Hawkins. "We hope that the Kids’ Lab experience will continue to open children’s minds to and ignite a passion in science and chemistry that could one day see them working in a company like BASF," added Hawkins.

Local primary schools (listed below) are participating in the one-day program which includes experiments such as: Paper chromatography - Children will observe the make-up of certain colours and experience what happens when they are separated using a chromatographic process.

Heat sensitive worms - Children partake in an experiment introducing an alginate gel (the ‘worm’) to a thermochromic dye that changes colour in response to a change in temperature.

Slime - By learning to make slime, students will understand how chemicals react together to form new compounds and how chemistry has a fun application. The children will take home their own slime sample.

Participating schools:

Henderson Primary School

Kauri Flats School

Auckland Normal School

St. Mary’s Primary School

Belmont Intermediate