HCC Complaints Committee to meet on Friday 24 November

Wednesday, 22 November, 2017 - 13:31

Statement from Mayor Andrew King:

Hamilton City Council has received a formal complaint following a private message sent by Councillor Mark Bunting to one of his contacts on Facebook.

Councillor Bunting forwarded a Facebook video of a road sign which had displayed an offensive message, and which was yesterday the subject of an online news article in New Zealand media.

Screenshots of the video sent by Councillor Bunting were subsequently posted on social media.

I have met with Councillor Bunting this morning and, while I note he has apologised unreservedly I have been very clear that I expect high standards of behaviour from our Councillors.

I have spoken with all councillors earlier this year about their roles in our community, whether on council business or not, and will be reinforcing this message again very strongly.

The Council’s Complaints Committee must convene within five days of receiving a formal complaint and it will meet on Friday 24 November to consider the matter under our Code of Conduct Policy.

To respect the process I cannot make further comments on this specific complaint until after that meeting.