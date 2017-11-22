Lanes closed - Wakefeld and Taranaki Street in Wellington

|
Motorists and pedestrians are advised of lane closures at the corner of Wakefield and Taranaki Streets in central Wellington.
Contractors are present as a window is being removed from a building.
Two lanes are currently closed to traffic and it's possible the entire road will need to be closed within the next hour.
Please avoid the area if possible.
