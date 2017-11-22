Police seek witnesses to crash in Rodney

Wednesday, 22 November, 2017 - 13:46

Police are seeking information from anyone who may have witnessed a motorcycle crash that occurred in the Rodney area on Saturday 11 November, 2017.

Is it believed the motorcyclist crashed somewhere between Helensville and Warkworth between 11.30am - 1.30pm. It’s possible the rider may have been assisted by a member of the public and got back onto his bike before continuing to his destination.

Police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or assisted the motorcyclist after the crash to contact us.

If you have any information that could help our investigation, please contact Sergeant Blair Atkinson from Serious Crash Unit on (09) 481 0780.