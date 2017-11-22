$38 million up for grabs with Powerball tonight

Wednesday, 22 November, 2017 - 13:59

The Powerball jackpot is $38 million for tonight’s live Lotto draw and one lucky player could walk away with the whole lot.

If won by a single player, it will be the second largest Powerball prize ever won in New Zealand.

Receiving that amount of money into your bank account overnight is a daunting prospect, so who better to ask for advice than the winners of the largest lottery prize ever won in New Zealand.

Last November, a young couple from Dairy Flats won $44 million with Powerball. Lotto NZ recently caught up with the winners to find out how a year in the life of a Powerball winner has been and to pass on advice for tonight’s potential winner.

The winner agreed that a large win can seem overwhelming at first, and in the first few weeks.

"Don’t have a heart attack," laughed the winner.

"And try to remember to eat and sleep in the first few weeks."

It’s been over a year since the couple’s fortunes were changed overnight. The couple credit solid financial advice for helping them navigate their first year as multi-millionaires.

"I recommend getting a really good financial advisor - someone who is on the same wavelength as you.

"They can help you map out a good idea of what you want to achieve with your winnings, including giving gifts, investing for the future, and just making sure the money will last."

A lucky Lotto player may be in the enviable position of deciding what to do with their own fortune later tonight if they happen to have all six Lotto numbers and the winning Powerball number on the same line.

With draw day always the busiest sales day Lotto NZ is recommending players get in early if they want to avoid standing in a queue.

The live Lotto draw will be shown on TVNZ One tonight at approx. 8.20pm.