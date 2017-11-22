Attestation for Wing 309 of the RNZPC

Wednesday, 22 November, 2017 - 14:16

A capital boost for Wellington Police, with nearly half of the Royal NZ Police College’s (RNZPC) newest graduates to begin their careers in the district.

Thursday’s attestation parade for Wing 309 will see 40 new Police recruits celebrate their achievements.

Eighteen recruits will take up positions in Wellington, with 10 heading to Counties Manukau District, four to Waitemata, four to Bay of Plenty, three to Waikato, and one to Eastern District.

Five of the recruits are aged older than 41 years.

Serving as a Police officer has been a lifelong dream for Simon Leigh, who is posted to Wellington District.

He first became inspired by Police at age nine, when Constable Roly Hermans came to his school in the D.A.R.E car.

"The impression he gave off was when I first realised the Police weren’t as scary as initially thought, and I thought it would be a cool career.

"During my teenage years, old school friends fell victim to drugs - I thought it was tragic, and I wanted to make a difference, so took the Police career more seriously," Simon says.

Also wanting to make a difference, and now from the front line, is Carena Oosterbaan.

She is posted to Wellington District, after being based at Central Communications Centre for the last five years.

After working as a Police dispatcher, Carena wants to make a positive difference in dealing with and helping resolve the incoming jobs from the other side of the computer screen.

"Through my job and (playing) sport within the organisation I have been lucky enough to meet and work with some pretty awesome members of Police, which has been another motivating factor for me to want to join, and then model myself on how I have personally seen them approach the job and the responsibility that comes with it," she says.

Wing 309 also has a Commonwealth Games medallist in its ranks, who is posted to Counties Manukau District.

Lisa Pardon was in the silver medal-winning Tall Ferns basketball team at the 2006 Games in Melbourne.

Prize winners:

The Commissioner’s Award for Leadership - in recognition of outstanding potential to lead self and others - is awarded to Constable John Forsyth, who is posted to Wellington District.

The Minister’s Award for First in Wing goes to Constable Matt Skinner, posted to Wellington.

Second in Wing and the recipient of the Patron’s Award is Hayden Skinner, posted to Waitemata District.

The attestation parade will be attended by the Minister of Police, Hon.

Stuart Nash, Police Commissioner Mike Bush, and members of the Police Executive.

It will begin at 2pm at the Royal New Zealand Police College, Papakowhai Road, Porirua.