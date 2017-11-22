Ideas for the future look of Lyttelton Habour

Wednesday, 22 November, 2017 - 15:55

What does WhakaraupÅ/Lyttelton Harbour look like in five, 10, 20, 50 years?

That’s the question Te HapÅ« o NgÄti Wheke, Te RÅ«nanga o NgÄi Tahu, Environment Canterbury, Christchurch City Council, and Lyttelton Port Company have been working together to answer through the Whaka Ora Healthy Harbour Catchment Management Plan.

Now they want to know: have we got it right?

Chair of the governance group Yvette Couch-Lewis said it was important to the partners that the plan resonates with those in the Banks Peninsula community as well as those who use Lyttelton Harbour and its surroundings recreationally.

"This plan belongs to the community and we want and need them to journey with us as we turn it into a reality," she said.

A series of community meetings were held in September 2016 where ideas and desires for the harbour were shared with the partners and used to form the basis of the draft plan.

The draft plan is written as an aspirational document, using feedback from the community and partners to picture what WhakaraupÅ/Lyttelton Harbour could look like in the future. It then describes the state of the harbour now, and what actions are being taken or could be taken to achieve that ideal future.

"In writing the plan we were guided by the idea that everyone is a change-maker; we all need to work together to achieve the best for the harbour and this work is inter-generational - we may lay the foundations but it’s our children and grandchildren who will see it through," Yvette said.

"Our goal is to restore the harbour as a ‘healthy abundant, and interconnected environment’ for everyone to enjoy," Yvette said.

The Whaka Ora Healthy Harbour draft plan is now available to read and provide feedback at www.healthyharbour.org.nz

Public consultation is open until December 4.