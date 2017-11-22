Police update on Bishopdale sudden death

Wednesday, 22 November, 2017 - 16:25

A post mortem examination has been completed following the death of a woman in her 30s in Bishopdale this morning.

A scene examination has also been carried out.

The death is being referred to the Coroner.

Police would like to thank all the witnesses involved for their cooperation and extend their sympathies to the woman’s family at this time.

- Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Ford