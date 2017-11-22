Paul Dally should never be released - SST

Wednesday, 22 November, 2017 - 16:42

Paul Dally had to have become one of New Zealand’s most sadistic and cruel killers of our time when he raped, tortured and buried 13-year-old Karla Cardno alive in May 1989.

At a parole hearing in 2014 Dally admitted he enjoyed the crime. No one could ever begin to imagine the depths of depravity and cruelty Paul Dally was capable of inflicting and to say he enjoyed it, is beyond comprehension.

In its latest decision after a hearing held earlier this month, the Parole Board said it is "highly unlikely he will be suitable for release" within two years. Although he will not be considered for release for another two years, the Sensible Sentencing Trust’s founder Garth McVicar said "Dally should never, ever be released, and to stop putting those who love and care for Karla through the anguish and distress these ongoing parole hearings cause and keep society safe from this monster."

Garth attended Dally’s trial in Auckland and said he remembers seeing the Judge cry when he read out the graphic details of what happened to Karla. Karla’s rape, torture and murder was the catalyst that led to the formation of SST on the 16th of March 2001.

When Dally first came up for Parole in 2001, Karla’s grieving stepfather Mark Middleton said he would kill Paul Dally if they ever released him. Mark was trying to stop Dally from hurting someone else's child. Mark Middleton was charged with threatening to kill. It went to trial, Mark was found guilty and was sentenced on 16 February 2001 to a nine-month suspended sentence.

There are some offenders who should never be released, and Paul Dally is one of them. Garth commented "the human rights of his victims have to be taken into account and he should die behind bars. We must never risk the life of another child being tortured and killed by this man".