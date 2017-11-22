Help from Police Ten 7 viewers sought to solve Tauranga robbery

|
Tauranga Police is asking Police Ten 7 viewers to watch Thursday night’s episode appealing for help in identifying two men responsible for a terrifying aggravated robbery at the Judea Tavern.
Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Turner, officer in charge of Tauranga CIB, said the pair, armed with a distinctive firearm and an axe, entered the bar on Koromiko Street shortly before 9.30pm on Sunday, 1 October.
"They have forced several patrons to the floor, threatening to kill them, and then confronted a woman staff member.
Similar threats were made as the men demanded cash from the till and searched the premises before fleeing.
"This was a particularly nasty and aggressive robbery which has left the patrons and staff member traumatised.
"Someone will know about this robbery. We want them to watch Police Ten 7 and if they have any information about the robbery, to contact police."
Police Ten 7 screens this Thursday night, 23 November, at the later time of 8.40pm on TV2.
The Crime of the Week component featuring the robbery will be posted on the Police Ten 7 Facebook site once the programme has broadcast, and will be shared on Police Facebook pages.
