Search underway for missing woman in Katikati

Wednesday, 22 November, 2017 - 20:55

Police are searching for missing Mount Maunganui woman Ola Shahin in the Lindemann Road area, Katikati, Bay of Plenty.

The 24-year-old was reported missing at approximately 7am this morning and Police have significant concerns for her wellbeing.

Police, LandSAR volunteers and a dog unit are actively searching in the Kaimai bush at the end of Lindemann Road, and will continue until later tonight.

If Ola is not located, the search will be resumed in the morning.

If you see Ola, or may have seen her since earlier today, please contact Tauranga Police on 07 577 4300 immediately.

We also ask that if you saw a grey 2006 Toyota hatchback registration HZG668 in the area since early this morning that you ring Police right away.

Police would appreciate it if members of the public could avoid using tracks in the Lindemann Road area while the search is underway.