Two Powerball players split $38 million jackpot

Wednesday, 22 November, 2017 - 21:03

We’ve all dreamed of it, but tonight those dreams are becoming reality for not one, but two lucky players who are each taking home $19.1 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The prize is made of $19 million with Powerball First Division and $166,167 with Lotto First Division.

The winning tickets were sold at New World Warkworth in Warkworth and Fresh Choice Greytown in Greytown.

Meanwhile, four other Lotto players from Auckland, Whakatane, Wellington, and Invercargill will also be celebrating tonight after each winning $166,667 with Lotto First Division.

The winning Lotto tickets were sold at Halfway Store in Whakatane, Te Aro Night n Day in Wellington, Windsor New World in Invercargill and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

Strike Four was also won by three players in Palmerston North, Upper Hutt and Greymouth, who each take home $66,667. The winning Strike tickets were sold at Countdown Kelvin Grove in Palmerston North, Trentham Mini Mart in Upper Hutt and New World Greymouth in Greymouth.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning locations should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

Players can phone Lotto on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.