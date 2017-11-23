Waikato research institute wins top award

Thursday, 23 November, 2017 - 09:43

Te Kotahi Research Institute (TKRI) has taken out the New Zealand Research in Education’s (NZARE) Group Award for a second time after receiving the award previously in 2015. Te Kotahi was nominated for its significant contribution to MÄori research, in particular, Kaupapa MÄori research that includes a strong focus on education in its widest sense.

Three senior MÄori academics, Professor Linda Smith and Associate Professors Leonie Pihama and Jenny Lee-Morgan, supported by their highly skilled team of Herearoha Skipper, Papahuia Dickson, Tammy Tauroa, and Te Uranga Paki, collectively form the core TKRI group.

This team of MÄori women enact the vision and mission of TKRI; to be a world recognised Kaupapa MÄori Institute that contributes to MÄori and Indigenous aspirations through transformative research excellence -- Koi te mata punenga, maiangi te mata pÅ«ihoiho, and this award solidifies their already outstanding success in the NZARE awards, with Associate Professors Pihama and Jenny Lee- Morgan having also won individual awards from the organisation on separate occasions.

Professor Pihama said it was just as good to receive the group award for a second time. "Recognised across and within communities locally, nationally and internationally, Te Kotahi as a research and professional development initiative has made a major impact on MÄori engagement and achievement, so we are thrilled to be acknowledged for our mahi by NZARE."

The award was presented to TKRI at the NZARE annual conference held at the University of Waikato yesterday.