Search continues for missing woman in Katikati

Thursday, 23 November, 2017 - 10:30

Police and Search and Rescue volunteers are continuing to search the Lindemann Road bush area of Katikati, Western Bay of Plenty, for missing Mount Maunganui woman Ola Shahin.

Ola, 24, was last seen driving her vehicle through Katikati township at about 7am on Wednesday 22 November. Her vehicle was later located at the end of Lindemann Road.

Family and friends are assisting with the search, which is focused on the Kaimai bush at the end of Lindemann Road. Ola is believed to be on her own and Police have significant concerns for her well-being.

Police seek any information from the public who may have walked the Lindemann Road track in the last few days. Information is required to assist with track enquiries and identifying and eliminating footwear / footprints located by search teams in the course of the search.

Police also seek any information from the public who have seen Ola’s grey 2006 Toyota Hatch back HZG668 in the Katikati area since yesterday morning.

If you see Ola, or have seen her since yesterday morning, please immediately contact Tauranga Police on 07 577 4300.

Police are also requesting that the public avoid using tracks in the Lindemann Road area while the search is under way.