Proposed zipline flies past its first hurdle

Thursday, 23 November, 2017 - 10:40

The City Strategy Committee has unanimously approved a proposed lease of Council land to go to public consultation, before making a final decision on a new tourism venture for the site.

The Wellington Zipline Adventures (WZA) proposal includes four pairs of ziplines, which would zig zag down the valley, with wooden take-off and landing decks at each end. The proposed site would be located on the upper section of the 900-hectare Southern Landfill site near Brooklyn.

Open Space and Parks Manager Myfanwy Emeny believes the proposed zipline would build on Wellington’s reputation as a popular tourism destination, would be frequented by locals, and it would be eco-friendly too.

"The site proposed for this new venture is ideal for its combination of access to the city, environmental aspects, and the stunning views that would be available to the users.

"Part of the customer fee will go towards lease of the land, and another percentage will go towards a conservation programme. WZA are committed to running a sustainable business and improving the native plant and bird life in the area," adds Myfanwy.

The WZA team have over 20 years’ experience in the zipline and ropes course industry, and their passion for Wellington has led them to wanting to build something for both locals and tourists to enjoy.

"We’re proud to call Wellington our hometown, but there is a gap in the adventure tourism sector - and we believe this zipline proposal will fill that void," says WZA co-director Mark O’Connor.

The zipline will be a year-round activity, but being weather dependent a conservative estimate predicts it will be operational around 210 out of 365 days.

"Weather in Wellington is always a factor to be taken into consideration for outdoor activities, but we looked at all the data and came up with a conservative estimate which will still ensure the business is sustainable," adds Mark.

Construction for the proposed zipline is planned for late 2018, with operations starting in 2019. Customers would be transported to and from the location by shuttle, leaving from a central Wellington location.

The area for the proposed zipline acts as a buffer to the landfill operation, and is administered as a reserve (Te Kopahau) under the Outer Green Belt Management Plan (OGBMP).