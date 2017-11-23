Man killed in glider crash named

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police can now release the name of the man who died in a glider crash in the Hunter Range near Lake Hawea on Tuesday 21 November.
He was 78-year-old David MacLean Wilson from Australia.
Police would like to extend their sympathies to David’s family at this time.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.