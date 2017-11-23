Ventia commits to resolving park mowing concerns

Thursday, 23 November, 2017 - 11:49

Ventia is aware that the inadequacy of mowing and gardening of parks in Auckland has been a concern for many residents and ratepayers.

"As the holder of maintenance contracts, including those for parks and open spaces in the central and northern parts of Auckland, Ventia would like to issue an unreserved apology for the insufficient mowing and gardening work that have caused disappointment," Ventia Executive General Manager Peter Handel said today.

"We take this matter extremely seriously and have significantly increased our resources on the ground so we can catch up on delayed work," Mr Handel said.

Ventia is working with Auckland Council to address concerns regarding the mowing and gardening work in parks and open spaces and has aligned on performance improvement measures moving forward.