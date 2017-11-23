Serious crash in Manurewa

|
Police are currently in attendance at an incident in Manurewa after an elderly pedestrian was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Great South Road and Halver Road.
There are currently detours in place and we ask motorists to avoid the area if possible.
The elderly pedestrian has been taken to Middlemore hospital in a serious condition.
