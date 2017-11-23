Police looking for missing Auckland man

Thursday, 23 November, 2017 - 13:20

Police are appealing to the public to help find a man who went missing from his Papatoetoe care facility on Tuesday 21 November.

57-year-old Phillip Mathews went missing from Kolmar Road in Papatoetoe on Tuesday at approximately 9.45am.

Mr Mathews left the facility on foot and was wearing grey tracksuit pants and a grey hoody sweatshirt with black writing when he went missing.

Police have concerns for Mr Mathews health and wellbeing and encourage anyone who has seen him or knows where he is to please contact Acting Sergeant Warwick Lyes, Counties Manukau Police on (09) 213 7919.