Heat and humidity to headline this weekend

Thursday, 23 November, 2017 - 13:26

This week’s weather theme has been generally settled, thanks to a large area of high pressure. Patchy cloud and showers have been easing while temperatures have risen gradually during the week, with Wanaka reaching 29.5C and Alexandra 27.3C yesterday.

"Today is another hot one for Central Otago," said MetService meteorologist Gerrit Keyser.

"We are keeping a keen eye on these temperatures today and Friday, with forecasts of 29C or thereabouts. Temperatures like this are close to November records, for example 31.4C at Wanaka set in 2010," added Keyser.

While the ridge of high pressure suppressed shower development during the week, this is expected to change over the weekend.

"As we move into the weekend, instability starts to develop in the upper atmosphere. Combined with rising humidity at the surface, this will increase the risk of showers, especially in inland areas," explained Keyser.

Map showing probability of more than 2mm of rain between 7am to 7pm.

Here’s the weather line-up for the weekend’s outdoor events around the country:

It will be warm and humid for the Rugby League World Cup semi-final in Auckland on Saturday evening. A warm day is also predicted for the Lake Taupo Cycling Challenge, with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Further south, it looks cloudy in Wellington for Very Welly Christmas, as a weak southerly arrives in the Capital in the morning. Another warm and humid day is expected in Auckland for the Farmers Santa Parade on Sunday.

