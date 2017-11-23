Bennetts Bluff improvements approved by Council

Thursday, 23 November, 2017 - 13:44

Improvements to the Bennetts Bluff lookout on the Queenstown Glenorchy Road are to be undertaken by QLDC.

The Queenstown Lakes District Council Infrastructure Committee has today approved a business case to construct a permanent and improved carpark and viewing platform at the popular lookout spot.

QLDC Programme Director, Gareth Noble sees this as a fantastic development for a very popular scenic drive. "Bennetts Bluff is an internationally acclaimed lookout on the drive from Queenstown to Glenorchy, with many visitors stopping to take photos of the view from this location. The popularity of the Bennet’s Bluff lookout has caused a number of safety concerns in recent years, with vehicles often overloading the current car park and spilling onto the main carriageway on a blind corner of the Glenorchy Queenstown Road. This new development will make it safer for both sightseers and vehicles, and is a win-win for both locals and visitors."

The new location will see the construction of a turn off area and new carpark slightly below the current lookout. A short uphill walking track will also be constructed to provide access to a lookout point of Lake Wakatipu that is off the road and away from traffic.

Work is expected to begin in early 2018.