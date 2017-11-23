Police make drug arrests in Gore

|
Southland Police have arrested and charged two people in relation with supplying drugs.
Staff from Riversdale and Gore Police executed a search warrant at a Riversdale address just after 9am yesterday.
A 55-year-old male and 25-year-old female have been charged with a number of drug offences relating to methamphetamine and cannabis.
Both are due to appear in the Gore District Court on 20 December 2017.
