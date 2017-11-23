Water main leak closes one lane on SH1 at Kamo

Thursday, 23 November, 2017 - 14:55

The NZ Transport Agency advises motorists of a water main leak on State Highway 1 at Kamo, north of Whangarei.

One of the two north-bound lanes is closed between Manse Street and Russell Road.

Repair teams are on site.

The Transport Agency apologises for any delays during peak time traffic and thanks drivers for their patience and understanding.

At this stage, it’s not clear how long it will take to fix the leak and re-open both lanes.