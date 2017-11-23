Free Wi-Fi on Bayhopper buses this summer

Thursday, 23 November, 2017 - 15:11

What do Donald Trump’s tweets, council plans and online shopping have in common? You’ll soon be able to check out all of them for free while riding the bus in the Western Bay, thanks to a trial of free Wi-Fi on several Bayhopper buses.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council (BOPRC) is trialling the free Wi-Fi service on six Bayhopper urban buses and if successful the free internet access could be offered across all services.

Public Transport Committee chair Lyall Thurston says enhancing the on-board experience and convenience is a priority for BOPRC, with free Wi-Fi one of the most requested improvements.

"We will run the trial for three months on six Bayhopper buses. This will allow us to gain insights on customer use and the quality and reliability of the Wi-Fi when buses are moving around the city."

A short survey will take place after the three-month trial starts so BOPRC can gain feedback from customers. If it proves successful it will be rolled out across all Bayhopper services, says Councillor Thurston.

"We currently have free Wi-Fi available on two regional services - Route 80 Katikati and Route 221 Te Puke. This was introduced earlier this year and is now offered permanently on these services," says Councillor Thurston.

Buses with free Wi-Fi access will have a Wi-Fi sticker on the outside of the bus door, with information on board giving users simple log in instructions, Councillor Thurston says.

"Customers won’t need to register or set up an account - they just tick the box to agree to the terms and conditions, and then they are good to go."

To ensure everyone using the Bayhopper service enjoys a good quality connection, Wi-Fi access will be limited to one device and 40MB per day (24 hours) for each customer.

Regional council is also investigating trialling the same system in Rotorua.