Electric vehicle charging stations coming to Queenstown

Thursday, 23 November, 2017 - 15:15

Owners of electric vehicles will soon be able to charge them in central Queenstown.

Council has today approved a licence to occupy a space in the Athol Street car park for Queenstown’s first electric vehicle fast charging station.

Initially one fast charging station will be installed with two car parking stalls marked for electric vehicle (EV) charging. The initial installation will also provide for a second station and up to 6 charging stalls, allowing for future expansion when demand requires it.

This technology is being installed by ChargeNet Ltd who are working with BMW and the New Zealand Government to help roll out electric charging facilities across the South Island.

QLDC Project Manager, Rob Darby believes Queenstown is a logical place to expand these charging facilities. "ChargeNet sees the Queenstown CBD as a strategically important part of a national network, and as a future-focussed council we are more than happy to work with them to find a suitable location in the CBD."

"Fast charging stations are able to charge electric vehicles in 20 to 40 minutes, meaning drivers can park in town, have a coffee or get their shopping done and be on their way with a fully charged battery. This comes hot on the heels of the approval of a Wanaka charging site, which is expected to be up and running before Christmas," said Mr Darby.

The main reasons given for acquiring an EV are significant reductions in pollution, fuel costs and carbon emissions. Electric vehicles also have fewer moving parts and overall upkeep and maintenance of an EV is considerably less than a conventional vehicle.

Currently the only charging options in the district is a slow charge using a domestic 240v supply, which takes 4-10 hours.

Having fast charging stations in both central Wanaka and the Queenstown CBD will reduce ‘range anxiety’ for electric vehicle owners district wide. It will also attract visitors to the district who own, or have hired an electric vehicle.