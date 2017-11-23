Woman missing in Katikati found alive

|
[ login or create an account ]
The 24-year-old woman missing in Katikati has been found alive and well.
She was located by Search and Rescue volunteers in the Kaimai Range south of Katikati at around 3pm today.
Police would like to thank everyone who assisted in the search and members of the public who provided helpful information.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.