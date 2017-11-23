Access point for the Puhoi to Warkworth motorway opening soon

Thursday, 23 November, 2017 - 16:36

A major new site access point for the PÅ«hoi to Warkworth motorway project, is about to be opened in time for the project’s first earthworks season.

The site access point known as ‘SAP4’ will allow construction vehicles to enter and exit the project site from State Highway 1 (SH1) just south of Perry Road (and the Honey Centre), approximately 4km south of Warkworth.

Significant works have gone in to building SAP4, including road widening, installation of temporary and new guardrail barriers, removal of trees and new road markings.

As part of the completion works, there will be a new road layout, including new turning bays to allow construction vehicles to enter and exit SAP4 safely. New Rural Intersection Activated Warning Signs or ‘RIAWS’ will be installed, to help reduce the risk of crashes.

NX2’s CEO Ray Wilson, says completion of the site access point is a milestone for the project.

"A huge effort has gone into completing SAP4 over the past few months, and essential to this has been the traffic management along SH1, ensuring the travelling public and our construction team have been kept safe during the works. We thank everyone for their patience to date".

For safety reasons, there will be a reduced speed limit of 70km/h for all traffic through the area until project completion in 2021.

"We ask motorists to be aware of the new road layout and not to be distracted by construction works. Please reduce your speed and drive safely through the area" says NX2’s CEO Ray Wilson.

Towards the southern section of the project, works will continue on several site access points over the coming months.

To find the latest traffic information please go to: www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Work began in December 2016 to construct the PÅ«hoi to Warkworth project, the first stage of the Ara TÅ«hono - PÅ«hoi to Wellsford Road of National Significance. It is a key

transport link connecting Northland to the rest of the Upper North Island, helping move people and freight between major centres more safely and efficiently. The project extends the Northern Motorway to four lanes for 18.5km north from the Johnstone’s Hill Tunnels at PÅ«hoi to a tie-in with the existing State Highway 1 north of Warkworth. It will be open to traffic by late 2021.