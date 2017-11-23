Multiple bins among waste options for Hawke's Bay

Thursday, 23 November, 2017 - 16:59

Ways to capture the 42,000 tonnes of recyclable materials before they are tipped into the landfill has been under scrutiny by a combined Napier and Hastings committee today (November 23).

Options for achieving the aim will go to residents for comment in February, after Hastings District Council and Napier City Council consider them at their December meetings.

Nearly half of the 84,000 tonnes of rubbish that is dumped by residents and businesses could be recycled or composted - if it was not mixed up with non-recyclable waste.

That includes paper, plastic, tins, glass and kitchen and garden waste.

In the average Council rubbish bag nearly 60 per cent of rubbish is recyclable, and that climbs to 75 per cent in wheelie bins.

"We have to address this," said Joint Council Waste Futures Project Steering Committee chairperson Tania Kerr.

"If we can get compostable garden and food waste out of the general waste stream there are considerable benefits to ratepayers through getting a longer life out of the landfill, and to the environment."

Green waste and food in a landfill creates methane gas. Because it is buried under a cap of dirt where there is no oxygen, it cannot decompose in the same way that it does in a composting system.

At this stage the options for discussion with the residents of both areas may include providing each property with a general waste bin (120L or 80L), three recycling crates (for glass, plastic, tins, paper and cardboard), and a 240L green waste bin (for garden waste or a mix of garden waste and food scraps). Options will be confirmed at the December meetings.

"We are seeking as much input from residents as we can get," said Ms Kerr.

"The solutions need to be welcomed by our communities in order for them to work so all feedback will be factored in as we work to come up with the very best options for dealing with our waste."