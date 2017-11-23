NZUSA elects 2018 student leaders

Thursday, 23 November, 2017 - 16:45

The New Zealand Union of Students’ Associations (NZUSA) has elected the student representatives who will lead the movement in 2018. Jonathan Gee was unanimously re-elected to serve a second term as President, with Melissa Evans elected to serve as Vice President. Nikita Skipper was elected to the position of National Women’s Rights Officer (NWRO). The elections took place at the NZUSA Congress (Annual General meeting) over the weekend.

‘We have an enormous opportunity next year to build on our successes and to be an influential voice for students with the new government and the tertiary sector. I’m looking forward to leading a strong team to deliver wins for students in 2018,’ says Jonathan Gee.

Jonathan, 23, is a public policy and political science graduate from Victoria University of Wellington. Prior to serving as National President this year, he was President of the Victoria University of Wellington Students’ Association (VUWSA).

‘I look forward to continuing advocating for students in the new year and being a part of NZUSA's plan to make real change for students,’ says Melissa Evans.

Melissa, 25, is a beauty therapy graduate from Universal College of Learning (UCOL). Prior to that she graduated from Massey University with a Bachelor of Biological Science and Zoology. She is currently in her second term as President of Association of Students @ UCOL (AS@U).

‘I believe that there is space for all voices to be valued and taken seriously, which is why I’m excited about my new role leading Tertiary Women New Zealand,’ says Nikita Skipper.

Nikita, 20, is studying a business and politics conjoint at Massey University. She has just completed her second term as President of Massey University Students’ Association (MUSA), the association for Massey’s Manawatu campus students.

The President position is fulltime and based in Wellington. The Vice President is a 20-hour per week position, and National Women’s Rights Officer is a 10-hour per week position. The VP and NWRO will be based in Palmerston North. All officers begin their terms on 1 January 2018.

NZUSA is the national voice of students in tertiary education. The organisation is owned by university and polytechnic students’ associations from across Aotearoa.