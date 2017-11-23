Permit issued for Wildlife Hospital in Dunedin

Thursday, 23 November, 2017 - 17:45

Otago Polytechnic and The Wildlife Hospital Trust are delighted to announce that the Wildlife Hospital in Dunedin has received its permit from the Department of Conservation and will officially open its doors on Monday 15 January 2018.

The Wildlife Hospital is a partnership between the Polytechnic and the Trust, and will be the only specialist wildlife hospital treating sick and injured native animals in the South Island. It will be based at the Polytechnic’s School of Veterinary Nursing and be capable of treating up to 500 animals per year when staffed at full capacity. "Work is already well underway to integrate the Hospital into the School of Veterinary Nursing, to maximise the exceptional learning and teaching opportunities it presents," says the Polytechnic’s Director External Relations, Marketing and Communications, Mike Waddell. "As the only specialist wildlife hospital in the South Island, we are thrilled at the considerable benefits and advantages it offers our veterinary nursing students."

Andy Cunningham, the Co-Chair of the Wildlife Hospital Trust, is urging the community to get behind the initiative. "We are seeking sponsors and donors to ensure the ongoing success of this important facility," he says. "It’s vital the Hospital is adequately funded so it can get on with treating our native wildlife, much of which is under serious threat."

People can contribute in several ways, including by purchasing fundraising T-shirts or donating directly. Details are available on the Hospital’s website. Corporate sponsors are also encouraged to contact the Trust through the website.

The Hospital will be run by Dr Lisa Argilla, one of New Zealand’s best known wildlife veterinary surgeons, and accomplished wildlife veterinary nurse, Angelina Martelli. The pair will arrive in Dunedin early in the new year, ready for the Hospital’s opening.