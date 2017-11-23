Thursday, 23 November, 2017 - 17:00

Police are in attendance at a serious crash in Meadowbank which occurred just after 4pm today involving a car and a cyclist.

One person has received critical injuries and has been taken to hospital.

Cordons are in place at the intersections of St Johns Road, Dorchester Street and Archdall Streets in Meadowbank.

The Serious Cash Unit is attending and Police advise avoiding the area if possible.