Mass deaths of NZ Smelt at the estuary of the Otaki River

Thursday, 23 November, 2017 - 17:56

The Cawthron Institute has confirmed there is there is no sign of harmful algal blooms in the water samples. The evidence gathered suggests natural death from a mass shoal stranding in the estuary. No sources of contamination or pollution have been established and Regional Public Health has confirmed they are comfortable with us lifting the previous recommendation in relation to not fishing, gathering or playing in the estuary - they have had no related reports to them of sickness/illness. So people may resume normal activities in the estuary.

To report an environmental incident to Greater Wellington Regional Council, phone the environment hotline on 0800 496 734. If you would like more information on reporting incidents and our response, please visit our website http://www.gw.govt.nz/report-an-environmental-incident/

Stranding of fish and marine mammals is not uncommon. We cannot comment on the causes.