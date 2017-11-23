House fire in Hamilton

|
[ login or create an account ]
Hamilton Police have arrested and charged a 41-year-old woman with the arson of a property on Ohaupo Road, Hamilton on October 4 this year.
"I would like to thank members of the public who have come forward and assisted in this investigation," Detective Sergeant Terri Wilson.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.