Bert James Kuiti reported missing to Marlborough Police

Thursday, 23 November, 2017 - 19:30

Blenheim Police are seeking sightings of 38-year-old Bert James Kuiti.

He has been reported missing by his family.

They are concerned and would like to know he’s safe.

Bert was last seen on Thursday last week.

At that time he was driving a green Holden Vectra car, which has subsequently been located crashed on the Mangatapu Road, Pelorous.

Police are appealing for any information that may assist in locating this person.

Police patrols have been advised and enquiries are being made.