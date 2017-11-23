Man in custody after stabbing in Golden Bay

Thursday, 23 November, 2017 - 21:05

A 39-year-old man is in custody after another man was stabbed in the leg in Takaka this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Commercial St just after 3.45pm.

Police units responded immediately.

They later located the 39-year-old at an address in Takaka and took him into custody without incident at about.7.30pm.

A knife has been recovered by Police.

We would like to thank members of public for providing good information which allowed Police to take action.

We also thank members of the public who gave medical assistance to the 64-year-old victim.

He received a puncture wound and was treated at a local medical centre.