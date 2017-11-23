NZ woman wins World Seniors Scrabble Championships

|
New Zealand woman Joanne Craig has won the World Seniors Scrabble Championships held in Christchurch this week.
The gruelling three - day, twenty - four game tournament finished today. It involved 84 players from 12 countries. The winner on 19 wins was New Zealander Joanne Craig, 58, who lives in Sydney and is a retired actuary. She is also the reigning NZ National Scrabble Champion. Two time World seniors championship winner, Howard Warner from Wellington was runner-up.
Third was Bob Jackman from Australia.
Malcolm Graham, of Christchurch, scored 289 for the word DISQUIET. This is believed to be a record score for an individual word played in international tournaments.
This is the first time an international scrabble tournament has been held in New Zealand.
