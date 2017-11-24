United call for strong and enduring response to reducing poverty

Friday, 24 November, 2017 - 04:45

Reducing child poverty was on top of the agenda for New Zealand’s main political parties going into the 2017 Election. Political leaders shared a vision for improving children’s wellbeing and signalled there was a common understanding that the level of hardship experienced by children and their families and whÄnau was unacceptable.

New Zealand’s children’s advocacy community as listed below agrees that the time is now to create a strong, enduring and non-partisan commitment to reducing child poverty. We collectively endorse Children’s Commissioner Judge Andrew Becroft’s call for well-designed legislation that affirms a set of appropriate measures of child poverty and allows each government to set and reach targets for improving children’s wellbeing, and to be held to account.

We also support Judge Becroft’s efforts to help broker a broad, multi-party accord for child poverty reduction, as that has the capacity to ensure a better future for all children in Aotearoa-New Zealand. There is broad political support to protect the elderly from poverty via New Zealand Superannuation. What is urgently needed is an equally strong commitment to protect our youngest citizens. A multi-party accord or agreement could help embed and uphold children’s rights to safety, security, good health, and equal opportunities for the long term.

It is also crucial, for the sake of children’s wellbeing, not to delay effective policy changes that will alleviate the current hardship experienced by too many families and whÄnau. As a country we must be bold for our children, especially those who experience the worst poverty and endure severe and persistent deprivation.

We urge Parliament to adopt principles of human rights, equality and inclusion to see the end to the stigma and discrimination that many children and parents face every day. The United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child is concerned that New Zealand has lacked "a strategy to address increasing rates of child poverty and inadequate housing and social protection measures" and has "persistently disproportionate negative outcomes for MÄori children, Pasifika children and children with disabilities." The Committee recommended that New Zealand adopt a systematic approach to addressing child poverty. We call on parties across the House to take heed of that recommendation, and to implement an evidence-informed, cross-sector plan, and to set time-specific targets in relation to income and deprivation measures, and to regularly monitor progress.

Child poverty is a serious issue for our country and prevents too many of our children, families and whÄnau from flourishing. We applaud moves to put the needs and rights of children at the heart of policy. A better future is one where everyone in Aotearoa-New Zealand has the chance to thrive and succeed.

Organisations supporting the Children’s Commissioner’s call for all political parties to work together for our children and ensure major and enduring reductions in childhood poverty include:

Action for Children and Youth Aotearoa (ACYA)

Auckland City Mission

Barnardos

Caritas Aotearoa New Zealand

Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG)

Child Wellbeing Network

Children’s Issues Centre, University of Otago Dunedin

Department of Public Health, University of Otago Wellington

IHC

J R McKenzie Trust

MÄori Oral Health Quality Improvement Group

New Zealand College of Public Health Medicine

New Zealand Council of Christian Social Services

New Zealand Educational Institute (NZEI) Te Riu Roa

NgÄ Tangata Microfinance

New Zealand Medical Association

New Zealand Nurses Organisation TÅpÅ«tanga Tapuhi o Aotearoa

Paediatric Society of New Zealand

Public Health Association of New Zealand

Royal Australasian College of Physicians - see campaign: Make Health Equity the Norm

Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Psychiatrists

Save the Children New Zealand

Social Services Providers Aotearoa

Stand Children's Services TÅ« MÄia WhÄnau

Te AÅ Marama - NZ MÄori Dental Association

Te Runanga o Aotearoa

The Salvation Army

UNICEF New Zealand

Youth Law Aotearoa