Fatal crash near Kaitaia

Friday, 24 November, 2017 - 06:40

One person is dead following a crash at Aranui Straight, just north of Kaiataia, early this morning.

Police received a report just after 1.15am this morning about the crash, involving a vehicle and three pedestrians.

One of the pedestrians died at the scene.

One was taken to hospital in a critical condition and the other has moderate injuries.

Police are still at the scene and the road is currently closed.

Police are working to ensure the road is reopened as soon as possible however there is no timeframe at this stage.

The Serious Crash Unit are also in attendance.