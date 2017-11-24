One confirmed dead in submerged boat off Taranaki coast

Friday, 24 November, 2017 - 07:20

One person has been confirmed dead after emergency services were notified of a submerged boat near the Waitara sand bar on the Taranaki coast this morning.

Another person from the boat was found in the water by Coast Guard and has been transported to hospital. There are no details as yet regarding their condition or what type of boat is involved.

Police were notified of the submerged boat just after 6am today. It is not yet clear what led the boat to sink.

There are not believed to have been any other people on the boat.