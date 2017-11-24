Fears White Ribbon march will be 'hijacked by homophobes'

Friday, 24 November, 2017 - 07:56

There are fears that the White Ribbon march in Auckland on Saturday will be hijacked by homophobic supporters of Destiny Church.

Destiny Church programme Manup is planning a huge presence on Saturday, which raises fears for takatÄpui people.

‘We’ve asked White Ribbon Campaign leaders to ask marchers to keep their Manup tee shirts at home,’ says Pacific Panthers organiser Te Ao Pritchard.

‘The link is too strong between the overt homophobia of Destiny and the Manup role in the march. The organisers need to keep the march safe for all whÄnau and have a word with Destiny leaders, who need to spread the message over social media.’

‘Anything else but a Manup cover up means an unsafe environment for takatÄpui folk.’

The group is keen to celebrate diverse families and to wear rainbow colours as well as their white ribbons.

We are White Ribbon Campaign organisers too, but we object to Destiny acting like they own the march, especially when it means the space will be hostile to takatÄpui who have as much right to a violence free space as the next person.