Alex Lindsay Memorial Scholarship winner named

Friday, 24 November, 2017 - 08:32

The 2017 Alex Lindsay Memorial Scholarship has been awarded to Devyn Fowles, from Invercargill.

Devyn is planning to study classical music performance at the University of Otago.

The Alex Lindsay Memorial Scholarship, which contributes $1000 for further study for the recipient, honours Alex Lindsay, a distinguished violinist, conductor, orchestra leader and concert master of the NZBC (now known as the NZ Symphony Orchestra).

He was born in Invercargill and educated at Southland Boys’ High School.