Alex Lindsay Memorial Scholarship winner named

|
[ login or create an account ]
The 2017 Alex Lindsay Memorial Scholarship has been awarded to Devyn Fowles, from Invercargill.
Devyn is planning to study classical music performance at the University of Otago.
The Alex Lindsay Memorial Scholarship, which contributes $1000 for further study for the recipient, honours Alex Lindsay, a distinguished violinist, conductor, orchestra leader and concert master of the NZBC (now known as the NZ Symphony Orchestra).
He was born in Invercargill and educated at Southland Boys’ High School.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.