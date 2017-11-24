Man injured at boat ramp

Friday, 24 November, 2017 - 10:31

The Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched at approximately 8am to the isolated Kawhia community boat ramp where a 68-yr old Whitianga man had slipped and suffered a suspected broken leg. He was treated by St John staff before being flown to Waikato Hospital for further assessment and treatment.

